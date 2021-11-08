First The Wind, Then The Rain

Water vapor imagery shows a well-defined upper wave over the Pacific Coast, the jet stream is pushing it our way and it is expected to pass Wednesday night. Pressures are falling as it gets closer and this means southerly winds will be on the increase, especially Wednesday. Gust may hit 35 mph by that time.

The upper wave will also be driving a surface cold front through, as these features converge on top of a “decent” return moisture supply we’ll have a high chance of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and especially Wednesday night. Gusty and cool winds scour out the rain in time for a mostly sunny and breezy Veteran’s Day.

The coming weekend looks similar to last weekend with clear cold mornings and sunny mild afternoons.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy

Wednesday: 50% Showers/storms

Wednesday Night: 80% Thunderstorms

Veteran’s Day: Mostly sunny

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny

Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV