Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Local nurses receive free dinner at Sherman church

A local church is saying a big thank you to nurses.
A local church is saying a big thank you to nurses.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman church is saying a big thank you to local nurses by donating food.

Western Heights Church of Christs held a nurse appreciation drive-through dinner Sunday evening.

They filled brown bags with sandwiches from Randy’s Bar-B-Que, chips, brownies, and more.

Elder David Wilson said the idea started after his wife saw a post on Facebook about how challenging working as a nurse is during the pandemic.

“I think, particularly for nurses, who have been on the front line of the pandemic, they have suffered a great deal, and they’ve carried a load on their shoulders, and this is just an opportunity for us to tell them how much we appreciate them and what they’ve done,” said Wilson.

They said they plan to hand out every single meal they can, and if not enough people show up to the drive-through, they’ll go to the hospitals and pass them out.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

troopers say a small SUV headed south on 377 veered into the northbound lane and hit a pickup...
One dead, two injured in head-on crash on US-377
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Booking photos of Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman (OSBI)
Former Wilson police officers found guilty of 2nd degree murder
Rock Hill-Denison Highlights
Texas H.S. Playoff Pairings
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores

Latest News

A church in Pottsboro is celebrating becoming a Parish, something that took them several...
Pottsboro church reaches a milestone 40 years in the making
The Ardmore Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new fundraiser, Soup With Santa, this Tuesday to...
Soup With Santa fundraiser on Tuesday to finance Ardmore Festival of Lights
Joshua's Crossing Church hosts 7th annual Shoebox Packing Party
7th annual Shoebox Packing Party for Joshua’s Crossing Church
Denison Arts Council hosts annual Dia De Muertos festival in downtown
Denison’s 10th annual Día De Muertos festival