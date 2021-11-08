Local nurses receive free dinner at Sherman church

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman church is saying a big thank you to local nurses by donating food.

Western Heights Church of Christs held a nurse appreciation drive-through dinner Sunday evening.

They filled brown bags with sandwiches from Randy’s Bar-B-Que, chips, brownies, and more.

Elder David Wilson said the idea started after his wife saw a post on Facebook about how challenging working as a nurse is during the pandemic.

“I think, particularly for nurses, who have been on the front line of the pandemic, they have suffered a great deal, and they’ve carried a load on their shoulders, and this is just an opportunity for us to tell them how much we appreciate them and what they’ve done,” said Wilson.

They said they plan to hand out every single meal they can, and if not enough people show up to the drive-through, they’ll go to the hospitals and pass them out.

