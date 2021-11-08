Texoma Local
Pottsboro church reaches a milestone 40 years in the making

A church in Pottsboro is celebrating becoming a Parish, something that took them several...
A church in Pottsboro is celebrating becoming a Parish, something that took them several decades to reach.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Pottsboro, Texas (KXII) - A church in Pottsboro is celebrating a milestone today that took them several decades to reach.

“We are 40 years in the making, so this is pretty huge,” said Reverend Dr. Marci Pounders of St. John the Apostle Episcopal Church.

Sunday morning, the congregation gathered over champagne and a spread of food to celebrate reaching full Parish status.

“This is the first time that I’ve really had the chance to celebrate becoming a Parish, such a milestone in the life of this church, and I feel very blessed to be here at this point, and this place, and this time,” said Pounders.

Four decades ago, the church opened its doors for the first time as a mission of the Episcopal church, which means they received support from the diocese.

“We started in a double-wide trailer in 1982 on some donated land on Cemetery Road, and so for us to now be in this marvelous building where we have six acres poised for growth is just such an exciting thing for us,” said Pounders.

Over the weekend, the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas’ Annual Convention recognized them as a Parish.

“We’re very blessed to be in the position we are today, celebrating forty years and being a full parish church, which changes things a little bit from being a mission church,” said Roger Peckenpaugh, a church member.

They are now self-supporting.

Reverend Pounders said that gives them stability and the freedom to make more decisions on their own, something worth celebrating.

