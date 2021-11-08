Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Trash bin from South Carolina washed ashore in Ireland

A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.
A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: Keith McGreal)
By Nick Doria and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A trash bin from Myrtle Beach traveled thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean before washing ashore in Ireland.

According to WMBF, Keith McGreal, who lives along Ireland’s west coast, said he found the blue bin in Mulranny, Co. Mayo on Sunday.

The trash bin became somewhat weathered throughout the journey, but the city of Myrtle Beach’s logo is still clearly seen.

“I don’t think it’s possible to tell when it went missing, but it probably was during a wind or storm event. We typically remove trash containers from the beach before a hurricane, but this one apparently had a mind of its own,” the city of Myrtle Beach said on Facebook.

McGreal says the bin is being used as a trash receptacle on the remote stretch of beach where it was found.

Copyright 2021 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

troopers say a small SUV headed south on 377 veered into the northbound lane and hit a pickup...
One dead, two injured in head-on crash on US-377
Rock Hill-Denison Highlights
Texas H.S. Playoff Pairings
Booking photos of Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman (OSBI)
Former Wilson police officers found guilty of 2nd degree murder
A church in Pottsboro is celebrating becoming a Parish, something that took them several...
Pottsboro church reaches a milestone 40 years in the making
A local church is saying a big thank you to nurses.
Local nurses receive free dinner at Sherman church

Latest News

Characters from "Sesame Street" talked to CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill about the...
'ABCs of COVID vaccines': Rosita from 'Sesame Street' gets vaccinated
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Rittenhouse shooting victim: Thought ‘I was going to die’
Two teens arrested after setting two homes on fire in Cooper, Texas.
Cooper teens arrested after setting two homes on fire
Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N. Climate...
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘lack of urgency’ on climate
The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by congress includes provisions to evaluate the...
Collision Division: Infrastructure bill includes evaluation of crash testing