Winds Pick Up Monday, Shot of Rain Wednesday

Monday will be sunny, windy and quite warm for this time of year, reaching the low to mid 70s. It will be quite gusty at 20 to 30 mph. Tuesday will see cloud cover increasing as low-level flow continues from the south.

Water vapor imagery shows new trough forming off of the coast of California and this will bring a mid-week rain maker our way. The timing suggests Wednesday and Wednesday night for the primary rain event. A cold front will be moving in tandem with the trough, so colder weather moves in as the rain ends. Rainfall amounts look rather moderate at generally about a half inch.

Gusty north winds but clearing skies are expected for Veteran’s Day with highs in the 60s. Right now, next weekend looks to feature clear, cold nights and sunny, cool to mild days, similar to what we had this past weekend.

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Sunny and breezy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy

Wednesday: 60% Showers/storms

Veteran’s Day: Mostly sunny, windy

Friday: Sunny, windy, cool

Saturday: Sunny and cool

Sunday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV