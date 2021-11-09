Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ardmore head into playoffs following big win

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers will open the playoffs on their home field thanks to a clutch win on the road against Lawton Mac last Friday.

The win against the Higlanders pushed Ardmore into the two seed in the district.

This week, Ardmore will play Bishop McGuinness in the opening round. McGuinness has played in four of the last five state championship games. It’s a big task, but after beating Lawton Mac in dramatic fashion, Josh Newby’s team has plenty of momentum and confidence.

“I was sitting there on the sidelines thinking that exact thing,” head coach Josh Newby said. “If we’re not fortunate enough to win this, how am I going to get these kids back up. But we were fortunate enough to win it and they celebrated and we do feel the momentum. We are going to have to have some momentum and a great game because Bishop McGuinness is a really good football team.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is currently investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Durant around...
FBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Durant
troopers say a small SUV headed south on 377 veered into the northbound lane and hit a pickup...
One dead, two injured in head-on crash on US-377
Howe restaurant owner attacked, business closing for several weeks
Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire in Sherman Monday afternoon.
Sherman apartment fire leaves multiple families displaced and at least one dog dead
Two teens arrested after setting two homes on fire in Cooper, Texas.
Cooper duo arrested accused of setting two homes on fire

Latest News

Whitesboro ready for Breckenridge
Whitesboro prepares for playoff opener
Gunter-Callisburg Volleyball Highlights
Gunter-Callisburg Volleyball Highlights
Tom Bean-Tioga Volleyball Highlights
Tom Bean-Tioga Volleyball Highlights
Whitesboro ready for Breckenridge
Whitesboro ready for Breckenridge