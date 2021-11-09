Ardmore head into playoffs following big win

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers will open the playoffs on their home field thanks to a clutch win on the road against Lawton Mac last Friday.

The win against the Higlanders pushed Ardmore into the two seed in the district.

This week, Ardmore will play Bishop McGuinness in the opening round. McGuinness has played in four of the last five state championship games. It’s a big task, but after beating Lawton Mac in dramatic fashion, Josh Newby’s team has plenty of momentum and confidence.

“I was sitting there on the sidelines thinking that exact thing,” head coach Josh Newby said. “If we’re not fortunate enough to win this, how am I going to get these kids back up. But we were fortunate enough to win it and they celebrated and we do feel the momentum. We are going to have to have some momentum and a great game because Bishop McGuinness is a really good football team.”

