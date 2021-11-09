Bonham police officers recognized for saving mother, child from burning home

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Police officers in Bonham were honored Monday for their bravery in the line of duty.

Three officers were recognized for saving a Bonham mother and her child from their burning home. While many would call their efforts heroic, they say it’s all part of the job.

Sergeant Billy Kennedy, and Officers Trevor Franz and Kenneth Harris got to South 4th Street the evening of October 10th.

“I don’t think we was thinking about anything other than just trying to obtain people in there and get them out safely,” said Kennedy.

Heavy smoke was coming from a house where they believed two people were inside. They beat on the front door, to no avail, so they went in.

“We kind of split up to look for subjects inside. Sure enough the female was in the bedroom and a child was in the living room asleep on the couch. We did startle them and wake them up and get them out in time and grabbed pets that were also in the house and got them out also,” said Kennedy.

Bonham Police Chief Mike Bankston said they haven’t recognized officers for life saving efforts in a long time, so Monday’s presentation was special. Sgt. Kennedy said they’re faced with dangerous decisions all the time.

“We actually get called out quite a bit in reference to this, on any kind of structure fire we respond, usually the fire department’s usually there. But in this instance I think we was just placed at the right time in the right place,” said Kennedy.

But working in Bonham makes those dangerous decisions worth it.

“It’s an honor because we work for amazing citizens. We mainly work for an amazing department, our admin. is great. I work with a great shift, I mean these guys, we have each others’ back,” said Kennedy.

All three agreed that it’s all just part of the job. They said anyone can be brave if they’re ever faced with a life or death decision.

“I think everybody in, around has potential of doing what we did. I mean even whether you’re in a job or a neighbor or something else. To go in and save a life I think we all have that potential,” said Kennedy.

All three officers were given commemorative plaques and pins for their life-saving efforts, and were named employees of the quarter.

