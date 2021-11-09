Caney, OK boy wins Miniature Bull Riding World Championship in Las Vegas

CANEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Caney teen was named the senior Miniature Bull Riding world champion this weekend in Las Vegas.

Trigger Ladd said there’s a lot of practice and drills that come before winning a championship.

“It’s more reaction and muscle memory and letting your body do it’s thing,” Ladd said. “I felt good going into it, and after the first round I just felt better and better after each round. I did my job and did pretty good.”

His mom Summer said he puts in the work.

“Being a rodeo mom is… it’s a different title,” Summer said. “It’s not a title for the faint of heart for sure.”

She said she knows the risks, but she also knows her son.

“When you see the passion that they have for the sport that they love, it’s not something that as a parent you can detour them from,” Summer said.

Ladd said he’s had friends call him crazy for riding bulls.

“I just tell them that I’m willing to take the risk,” Ladd said. “It’s pretty fun and I like the adrenaline rush it gives you.”

But he came home to a very proud community.

“The outpouring of love from our community and our family and our friends, it’s something that’s indescribable in what it means to us,” Summer said.

Ladd said he won it to honor the man who made the championship possible.

“The Leals and the Shivers, they’re pretty good people,” Ladd said. “They put on pretty big events for us kids and it’s pretty special winning it.”

