Denison OC reflects time working with Gary Patterson

"There is not one coach that means more to a university than Gary Patterson"

Denison offensive coordinator Bryan Wilson was a graduate assistant at TCU from 2012-2015. Wilson like many, was stunned at the news of Gary Patterson stepping away from the program he built.

“I was shocked,” Wilson said. “I mean coach Patterson has meant a lot to me in my career. All my old GA buddies and I, we started texting each other and talked about everything. You know it’s just an unfortunate thing.”

Looking back at his time with the Horned Frogs, Wilson gives Patterson plenty of credit in his growth as a coach.

“Coach Patterson’s a true grinder and he really taught me how to work and watch film,” said Wilson. “He taught me how to help kids out to the best of our ability. Grow them up is what he used to say.”

“One of the most important things he did is he stressed to the coaching staff, we have to have energy has coaches. We can’t go out there and be dead. If the kids don’t have energy that day, we have to provide that energy to the kids,” said Wilson. “Attention to detail. Every single thing that you do, there’s a correct way to do it.”

While Patterson’s departure was certainly not the way anyone expected or wanted, his legacy in Fort Worth is firmly cemented. The man who put TCU on the map.

“He took TCU from a program that was just a small, Christian college and to now it’s a national brand.”

