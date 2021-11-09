Marginal Risk of Severe Wednesday Night

Water vapor imagery shows a classic signature of a developing upper wave over the Rockies. This feature will track quickly eastward, pushing a surface cold front along as well.

Clouds increase overnight; Futurecast shows a few lighter showers during the day Wednesday with the primary rain event Wednesday night between 7 pm and 1am as the front and wave pass. The event ends west to east well before sunrise Thursday.

Severe potential is rather low with perhaps a few brief severe hail cores, to quarter size. The greatest threat is for a few isolated wind gusts to 60 mph. Rainfall totals should generally be less than an inch, and this will vary considerably depending on where the storm tracks are. So bottom line most of us will get rain but amounts may vary widely.

Expect sunny and breezy skies for Veteran’s Day, and this coming weekend will be much like last weekend with clear cold nights and sunny mild days.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 50% Showers/storms

Wednesday Night: 90% Thunderstorms

Veteran’s Day: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Sunny

Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Sunny, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV