Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Marginal Risk of Severe Wednesday Night

‚,,but nice for Veteran’s Day, and it looks like another nice weekend too!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Water vapor imagery shows a classic signature of a developing upper wave over the Rockies. This feature will track quickly eastward, pushing a surface cold front along as well.

Clouds increase overnight; Futurecast shows a few lighter showers during the day Wednesday with the primary rain event Wednesday night between 7 pm and 1am as the front and wave pass. The event ends west to east well before sunrise Thursday.

Severe potential is rather low with perhaps a few brief severe hail cores, to quarter size. The greatest threat is for a few isolated wind gusts to 60 mph. Rainfall totals should generally be less than an inch, and this will vary considerably depending on where the storm tracks are. So bottom line most of us will get rain but amounts may vary widely.

Expect sunny and breezy skies for Veteran’s Day, and this coming weekend will be much like last weekend with clear cold nights and sunny mild days.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 50% Showers/storms

Wednesday Night: 90% Thunderstorms

Veteran’s Day: Mostly sunny

Friday:  Mostly sunny

Saturday:  Sunny

Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Sunny, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Most Read

The FBI is currently investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Durant around...
FBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Durant
Howe restaurant owner attacked, business closing for several weeks
Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire in Sherman Monday afternoon.
Sherman apartment fire leaves multiple families displaced and at least one dog dead
Two teens arrested after setting two homes on fire in Cooper, Texas.
Cooper duo arrested accused of setting two homes on fire
A Caney teen was named the senior Miniature Bull Riding world champion this weekend in Las Vegas.
Caney, OK boy wins Miniature Bull Riding World Championship in Las Vegas

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley