Old Iron Post hosts benefit for Kelly Square businesses affected by fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On November 22nd, Old Iron Post will be hosting a benefit to help raise money for the businesses and restaurant personnel impacted by the fire that tore through Kelly Square on Halloween night.

The flames engulfed parts of Kelly Square in Downtown Sherman leaving many businesses closed and devastated.

Stores are now beginning to take the next steps to rebuild and re-open and this benefit is just one way to help.

Stores at Kelly Square are beginning to take the next steps to rebuild and re-open after the fire that broke out downtown Sherman on Sunday. (Lauren Rangel)

There is also a bank account set up under the name of T.J LaRosa, owner of Fulbelli’s, and Heather Larosa at the local First United Bank Branches for anyone who wants to donate.

The money will go towards rebuilding not only Fulbelli’s, but all stores dealing with damage.

