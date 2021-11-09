Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Old Iron Post hosts benefit for Kelly Square businesses affected by fire

Over a dozen businesses inside Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square were impacted by a major fire...
Over a dozen businesses inside Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square were impacted by a major fire Sunday night.(Gunter Volunteer Fire Rescue)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On November 22nd, Old Iron Post will be hosting a benefit to help raise money for the businesses and restaurant personnel impacted by the fire that tore through Kelly Square on Halloween night.

The flames engulfed parts of Kelly Square in Downtown Sherman leaving many businesses closed and devastated.

Stores are now beginning to take the next steps to rebuild and re-open and this benefit is just one way to help.

Stores at Kelly Square are beginning to take the next steps to rebuild and re-open after the...
Stores at Kelly Square are beginning to take the next steps to rebuild and re-open after the fire that broke out downtown Sherman on Sunday.(Lauren Rangel)

There is also a bank account set up under the name of T.J LaRosa, owner of Fulbelli’s, and Heather Larosa at the local First United Bank Branches for anyone who wants to donate.

The money will go towards rebuilding not only Fulbelli’s, but all stores dealing with damage.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is currently investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Durant around...
FBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Durant
Howe restaurant owner attacked, business closing for several weeks
Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire in Sherman Monday afternoon.
Sherman apartment fire leaves multiple families displaced and at least one dog dead
Two teens arrested after setting two homes on fire in Cooper, Texas.
Cooper duo arrested accused of setting two homes on fire
A Caney teen was named the senior Miniature Bull Riding world champion this weekend in Las Vegas.
Caney, OK boy wins Miniature Bull Riding World Championship in Las Vegas

Latest News

Beginning Monday, November 8, crews will be onsite to set construction signage and traffic...
University Boulevard street construction begins in Durant
One man is dead after crashing into a semi truck head on.
One dead after semi crash in Bryan County
The three recognized officers agreed that it’s all just part of the job and that anyone can be...
Bonham police officers recognized for saving mother, child from burning home
A Caney teen was named the senior Miniature Bull Riding world champion this weekend in Las Vegas.
Caney, OK boy wins Miniature Bull Riding World Championship in Las Vegas