One dead after semi crash in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - One man is dead after a head on collision with a semi-truck Monday afternoon.

The fatal crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m., on US Highway 70, east of Durant, OK, in Bryan County.

According to troopers, a Pontiac Vibe driven by Jordan L. Cottingame, 26, of Bennington, OK., traveled left-of-center, striking the truck.

Both vehicles departed the roadway off to the right and came to a stop.

One man is dead after crashing into a semi truck head on. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

At the time of the crash, Cottingame was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Bryan County EMS transported Cottingame to Alliance Durant in critical condition where was stabilized and flown to OU Medical in Oklahoma City, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi, Michael T. Dora, 46, of Brooksville, MS, was not injured.

