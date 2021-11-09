University Boulevard street construction begins in Durant
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla., (KXII) - On Monday, November 8, crews were onsite as phase I of the University Boulevard Street Expansion Project began.
Crew members started by setting up construction signage and traffic control devices.
Equipment and construction will commence soon thereafter and continue until completion.
Phase I extends from Gates to Radio Road.
