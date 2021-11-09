Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

University Boulevard street construction begins in Durant

Beginning Monday, November 8, crews will be onsite to set construction signage and traffic...
Beginning Monday, November 8, crews will be onsite to set construction signage and traffic control devices for Phase I of the University Boulevard Street Expansion Project.(City of Durant)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla., (KXII) - On Monday, November 8, crews were onsite as phase I of the University Boulevard Street Expansion Project began.

Crew members started by setting up construction signage and traffic control devices.

Equipment and construction will commence soon thereafter and continue until completion.

Phase I extends from Gates to Radio Road.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is currently investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Durant around...
FBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Durant
Howe restaurant owner attacked, business closing for several weeks
Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire in Sherman Monday afternoon.
Sherman apartment fire leaves multiple families displaced and at least one dog dead
Two teens arrested after setting two homes on fire in Cooper, Texas.
Cooper duo arrested accused of setting two homes on fire
A Caney teen was named the senior Miniature Bull Riding world champion this weekend in Las Vegas.
Caney, OK boy wins Miniature Bull Riding World Championship in Las Vegas

Latest News

Over a dozen businesses inside Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square were impacted by a major fire...
Old Iron Post hosts benefit for Kelly Square businesses affected by fire
One man is dead after crashing into a semi truck head on.
One dead after semi crash in Bryan County
The three recognized officers agreed that it’s all just part of the job and that anyone can be...
Bonham police officers recognized for saving mother, child from burning home
A Caney teen was named the senior Miniature Bull Riding world champion this weekend in Las Vegas.
Caney, OK boy wins Miniature Bull Riding World Championship in Las Vegas