Whitesboro prepares for playoff opener

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Bearcats head into the post-season after a huge win in the final game to claim the third seed in their district.

Whitesboro will start off the post-season out at Fort Worth Castleberry where they will face Breckenridge.

“The kids are playing good at the right time,” head coach Cody Fagan said. “Three wins in a row heading into the playoffs. A couple of those were really big wins. It gets you excited going into the second season and we are going to see how long we can keep this thing rolling.”

