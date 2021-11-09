Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Whitesboro prepares for playoff opener

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Bearcats head into the post-season after a huge win in the final game to claim the third seed in their district.

Whitesboro will start off the post-season out at Fort Worth Castleberry where they will face Breckenridge.

“The kids are playing good at the right time,” head coach Cody Fagan said. “Three wins in a row heading into the playoffs. A couple of those were really big wins. It gets you excited going into the second season and we are going to see how long we can keep this thing rolling.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is currently investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Durant around...
FBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Durant
troopers say a small SUV headed south on 377 veered into the northbound lane and hit a pickup...
One dead, two injured in head-on crash on US-377
Howe restaurant owner attacked, business closing for several weeks
Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire in Sherman Monday afternoon.
Sherman apartment fire leaves multiple families displaced and at least one dog dead
Two teens arrested after setting two homes on fire in Cooper, Texas.
Cooper duo arrested accused of setting two homes on fire

Latest News

Ardmore prepares for Bishop McGuinness
Ardmore head into playoffs following big win
Gunter-Callisburg Volleyball Highlights
Gunter-Callisburg Volleyball Highlights
Tom Bean-Tioga Volleyball Highlights
Tom Bean-Tioga Volleyball Highlights
Whitesboro ready for Breckenridge
Whitesboro ready for Breckenridge