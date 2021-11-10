Texoma Local
AAA expecting more than 3.9 million Texans driving over Thanksgiving week

AAA predicts 53.9 million people to be traveling across the country this Thanksgiving holiday and 3.9 million to be Texas travelers(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Holiday travel is projected to be busier than it has in more then 15 years.

This year, AAA is expecting more than 3.9 million Texans to be traveling for Thanksgiving.

Making this year the highest single year increase since 2005.

AAA said 93% of Texans will be traveling on the roads sometime between Wednesday and Sunday of that week.

Dallas is the most-travelled to city in Texas for Thanksgiving, according to AAA, so expect I-35 and US-75 to have more traffic than usual.

“We are very close to pre-pandemic levels as far as travel volume goes so it just shows that the travel industry is recovering and people are getting back out and traveling and having the confidence to travel again,” Spokesperson for AAA Texas, Daniel Armbruster said.

Armbruster suggests avoiding peak travel times and making sure your car is up to inspection before you hit the road.

AAA expects more than 17,000 calls to help stranded motorists that week.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

