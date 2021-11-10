Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy in Georgia

Blace Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday...
Blace Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday morning.(Source: NCMEC)
By WRDW staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Officials are looking for a 1-year-old boy who authorities say was abducted early Wednesday morning from the city of Clarkston.

Blace Barnett was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper and no pants. He was also was wrapped in a blanket, WRDW reported.

He is believed to be traveling with an unknown suspect in a gray 2002 Ford Explorer with a Georgia license plate P2722946. A “Tag Applied For” sign should be in the back window of the car.

It is not known where the vehicle was heading.

If you see this vehicle or Blace, call 911, your local law enforcement agency or Clarkston Police Department at (404) 292-9465.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after crashing into a semi truck head on.
One dead after semi crash in Bryan County
The FBI is currently investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Durant around...
FBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Durant
Howe restaurant owner attacked, business closing for several weeks
Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire in Sherman Monday afternoon.
Sherman apartment fire leaves multiple families displaced and at least one dog dead
A Caney teen was named the senior Miniature Bull Riding world champion this weekend in Las Vegas.
Caney, OK boy wins Miniature Bull Riding World Championship in Las Vegas

Latest News

Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
White House: About 900,000 kids got COVID-19 vaccine shots in 1st week
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White...
Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act
Judge Bruce Schroeder said police stopped someone filming jurors' arrival at the Kyle...
Judge: Someone caught filming Rittenhouse jurors
In testimony Tuesday, JoAnn Fiedler, who saw Kyle Rittenhouse after the shootings, described...
Kyle Rittenhouse said 'my life might be over,' witness said
FILE - Volunteer group leader Bruce Beecham works to sort food items in the Atlanta Community...
US food banks struggle to feed hungry amid surging prices