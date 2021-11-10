Beane Western Wear closes after 42 years

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An iconic Ardmore western wear store is retiring after 42 years.

Owner Jill Beane said since she’s owned the store, her favorite part of running the business has been meeting the people who come through,. Now that she’s retiring, she said she’s going to miss them all.

“As far as the ordering and the bookwork I’m not- but the people, the people make the whole thing.”

Beane said she’s had people in the store from every walk of life, from homeless to millionaires.

“We’re going to miss them. But it’s just-I feel like its God’s timing,” Beane said. “And it just fell into place, so just thank you for 42 years.”

She said what kept Beane Western Wear in business all those years was the working people.

“That’s what we always said was the bread and butter, the working people,” Beane said. “In work boots and that kind of stuff. That’s what keeps us all going.”

Beane said the store has been there through many seasons, and it’s seen trends go out of and come back in style.

“From pointed toe, round toe, to square toe and probably back to pointed toe again,” Beane said.

Beane Western Wear’s retirement sale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. and will continue until everything is sold. Beane said she’s expecting a crowd.

“Tons of people. I think it will be great, I really do,” Beane said. “I think we’re going to see a lot of familiar faces but I think we’re going to see a lot of- I think we’ve reached a lot of people who may have never come in.”

Loyal customers like rancher Lana Wade are sorry to see the store go.

“We always bought the western stuff, and these people are just great,” Wade said. “When you go into a business and they treat you like they’ve always treated us, you come back.”

Beane said the store has regulars whom she’ll remember fondly.

“I have a little couple that come in periodically that just visit with me you know,” Beane said. “And just,, you know, the people that come in and sit down and tell stories.”

Beane said COVID took a toll on the business, but the economy has changed things too.

“The economy’s different, the shopping is different,” Beane said. “Online shopping has taken a lot of it. The last few years I had decided it’s time for me to do something different.”

Beane said now she’ll be focusing on her grandkids, and after years of running the store, she’s hoping to travel some too.

