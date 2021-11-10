Community members giving supplies, support for tenants displaced in Sherman apartment fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Eight families, ten adults and six children, lost their homes after a fire that started in a second floor apartment spread.

Now in the aftermath, Austin Mitchell and his crew of workers were there Tuesday clearing debris after stopping by the night of the fire with supplies, and support for the victims and their families.

“It was kind of hectic, there were people up and down the street, it was still smoking and burning a bit, there were people crying so the first thing I said was ‘how are we able to help you’,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell got food, water and blankets for the displaced tenants that night, along with toothpaste, brushes, socks, deodorant and more for children who had just lost everything.

“It’s like they hesitate, and you don’t want to ask for the help so they kind of shy away from it but they’ve been so grateful,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell compiled a list of what many of the tenants said they lost in the fire and is buying back what he can to help them with the money in his pocket.

“We had one lady, she had just a little bit of clothes, some of her children’s clothes and her shoes,” Mitchell said. “I loaded it up in the back of my truck and it’s getting cleaned and recovered.”

Now with a list of the tenants names and phone numbers who lost their homes in the fire... Mitchell is making sure they get supplies to everyone who was affected.

“When you can see somebody going through something like this, they might not be able to tell you (what they need) when they’re crying and you can just see the pain,” Mitchell said. “It’s sad for you, but it makes you feel really good to be the one that’s helping them out.”

