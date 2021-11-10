Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Denison celebrates Katy Trail milestone

Denison officially opened Phase 1 of the trail Tuesday.
Denison officially opened Phase 1 of the trail Tuesday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - City leaders celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of construction of the Katy Trail in Denison Tuesday.

Construction began in 2015 on the one-mile stretch of trail, which connects Loy Lake Road to Day Street.

City leaders say the next phase of the trail will run from Loy Lake to Spur 503.

This phase only cost the city around $100,000. The rest was covered by a TXDOT grant.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after crashing into a semi truck head on.
One dead after semi crash in Bryan County
The FBI is currently investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Durant around...
FBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Durant
Howe restaurant owner attacked, business closing for several weeks
Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire in Sherman Monday afternoon.
Sherman apartment fire leaves multiple families displaced and at least one dog dead
A Caney teen was named the senior Miniature Bull Riding world champion this weekend in Las Vegas.
Caney, OK boy wins Miniature Bull Riding World Championship in Las Vegas

Latest News

The popular chicken joint opened its first Sherman location Tuesday at the Sherman Town Center.
Raising Cane’s opens in Sherman
Dialysis blood transfusions made Paul’s blood antigens change, making it more difficult to find...
Local man finds kidney donor in an act of love
AAA predicts 53.9 million people to be traveling across the country this Thanksgiving holiday...
AAA expecting more than 3.9 million Texans driving over Thanksgiving week
Grayson County Commissioners are redistricting and drawing the lines for a new map.
Grayson County Commissioners approve new map after redistricting