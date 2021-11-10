Denison celebrates Katy Trail milestone

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - City leaders celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of construction of the Katy Trail in Denison Tuesday.

Construction began in 2015 on the one-mile stretch of trail, which connects Loy Lake Road to Day Street.

City leaders say the next phase of the trail will run from Loy Lake to Spur 503.

This phase only cost the city around $100,000. The rest was covered by a TXDOT grant.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.