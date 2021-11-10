Denison prepares to begin post-season with Ennis

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets have some momentum heading into the playoffs after finishing the regular season with big win over Princeton.

Denison will face an Ennis team that has yet to lose. The Lions are 10-0 on the season and won their district championship.

The Jackets have played a tough district schedule and feel prepared for the challenge.

“Denison football has had this last year, playing late because of COVID,” cornerback De’Teaurean Johnson said. “But this is a blessing to still be playing football. We still have weeks to go after this game right here.”

“We are very confident,” defensive tackle Landry Massenburg said. “They are a high ranked team in the state but we are very confident in our preparation and our game plan as long as we work together as a team.”

“We have really played well the last three weeks,” head coach Brent Whitson said. “Defensively we had a slip in the late 3rd and early 4th quarter against Liberty, but other than that, we have played our best football now. We hope that momentum takes us to a first round victory.”

