Durant Police investigating car break-ins
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Police are investigating after two men and another unknown suspect broke into several cars early Sunday morning around 3:30 am.
The three were caught on dashcam video committing the break-ins all wearing black hoodies, all believed to be teenagers.
It happened on north 5th Avenue near Southeastern Oklahoma State.
Between the two cars they broke into they stole a cup with about $25 worth of coins in it.
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.