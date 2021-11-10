Texoma Local
Durant Police investigating car break-ins

Durant Police are investigating after two men and another unknown suspect broke into several...
Durant Police are investigating after two men and another unknown suspect broke into several cars.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Police are investigating after two men and another unknown suspect broke into several cars early Sunday morning around 3:30 am.

The three were caught on dashcam video committing the break-ins all wearing black hoodies, all believed to be teenagers.

It happened on north 5th Avenue near Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Between the two cars they broke into they stole a cup with about $25 worth of coins in it.

