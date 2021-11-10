Durant Police investigating car break-ins

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Police are investigating after two men and another unknown suspect broke into several cars early Sunday morning around 3:30 am.

The three were caught on dashcam video committing the break-ins all wearing black hoodies, all believed to be teenagers.

It happened on north 5th Avenue near Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Between the two cars they broke into they stole a cup with about $25 worth of coins in it.

