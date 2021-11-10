Grayson County Commissioners approve new map after redistricting

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners are redistricting and drawing the lines for a new map.

Re-drawing the maps happens every 10 years after the census data is released.

Tuesday, they approved five new voting districts in the county because of a growth in population and the annexation of cities.

And, they said precinct lines shifted to accommodate growth too.

Out of all four, precinct one grew the most over the last decade.

“When we talk about local government, it doesn’t get any more local than a voting district,” said Grayson County Judge Bill Magers. “What we did today was making sure that as our county has grown and changed that every single citizen in Grayson County has access to vote.”

They said the justice of the peace maps did not change, and there is no more than a five percent difference of population between each precinct.

