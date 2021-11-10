Texoma Local
Honey Grove teacher/coach arrested for improper relationship with student, online solicitation, child porn

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - A Honey Grove ISD teacher/coach has been arrested for sharing sexually explicit message and images with a 15-year-old male student.

Honey Grove Police Chief Leigh Dixon says Carley Price, 28, was arrested Monday for improper relationship between an educator and student, online solicitation of a minor/sexual conduct, and four counts of possession of child pornography.

Dixon said police began investigating on October 26, and Price was questioned where the allegations were found to be sustained.

“The investigation revealed that 28 year old Carley Denee Price, the softball coach and teacher, was sharing very explicit messages and images with a fifteen year old male student,” Dixon said in a media release Wednesday.

Honey Grove ISD suspended Price pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Price was a teacher and head softball coach at Honey Grove High School prior to the investigation.

