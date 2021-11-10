Howe restaurant temporarily closes after owner is stabbed

Howe, Texas (KXII) - Instead of the usual lunch buzz at Abby’s Restaurant this week, locals found the lights out, doors locked, and a closed sign with a note explaining that the owner, Lilian Avila, was seriously hurt.

“It’s become a real hot spot for lunch, and it’s gonna be big for the next couple of weeks without her there,” said Monte Walker, the director of Economic Development for the City of Howe. “There’s gonna be a hole in our downtown area for a little bit.”

On Saturday night, her family said she was leaving a bar in Plano when a stranger began damaging her car.

“The lady broke their headlight, damaged the side of their truck, there were dents so she did scratch it up and so my mom said she got out of the car to tell her to stop and that’s when the girl started stabbing her,” said Lindsay Oliveira, Lilian Avila’s daughter.

Plano police responded to a call about a fight in the parking lot and said they arrested 28-year-old Karley Ford for aggravated assault.

“She was stabbed all over,” said Oliveira. “Mainly on her right arm, and that’s where her broken elbow is, and it is broken cause of one of the stabbings. A really huge long one on her left side and then two stab wounds on her chest.”

Police said Avila’s injuries were not life-threatening, but her family said she did spend almost two days in the hospital.

Now, she’s recovering at home while halting restaurant operations.

“She’s trying to just stay strong, trying to keep her head up,” said Oliveira. “It’s just, you know, it’s hard, it’s a traumatizing experience, but she tells herself she’s gonna get through it, and this is just a rough patch right now.”

They said the restaurant could be closed for two to three weeks or longer.

It will all depend on how quickly Avila recovers, but her family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay her medical bills.

