Local man finds kidney donor in an act of love

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man needing a kidney donor found help and an unexpected, perfect match in an act of love.

Paul Park started having blood pressure issues 20 years ago, but things quickly progressed into a diagnosis of a rare kidney disease is 2016. When doctors left him without answers, his wife, April didn’t give up.

“Basically they sent me home to die,” said Paul Park.

After seeing multiple doctors, endless hospital visits and tests that only seemed to make his condition worse, Paul Park says his wife April started making phone calls.

“It killed the kidney function I had left,” said Park.

Then they finally found a doctor willing to help with his diagnosis of Fibrillary GN, a rare kidney disease that prevents the organ from working. He’s been on dialysis since October 2019 and on the transplant list for 8 months.

“There’s no cure for my disease. They don’t know if the transplant will actually cure it, it still has a possibility of coming back and attacking that kidney. But they told me that’s pretty much the best chance I have at this time,” said Park.

Family medical issues prevents them from being donors. And dialysis blood transfusions made Paul’s blood antigens change, making it more difficult to find a kidney donor. That’s when April knew what she had to do.

“Honestly I didn’t want her to even be tested because it’s a hard procedure. It’s hard on me, yeah, but it’s double hard on her,” said Park.

She was a perfect match.

“It really just makes me kind of fall in love with her all over again, it really does,” said Park.

Paul said the thought of his wife saving his life is a true reflection of the vows they made 16 years ago.

“Guys are taught from a young age, you’re the provider of the house, you’re the protector, you put yourself out in front, things like that. And when you’re no longer able to do those things it takes a toll mentally and emotionally,” said Park.

They said once they get clearance from April’s doctors over the next couple weeks, they’ll be able to go forward with the transplant.

“I don’t know of a better way that anybody can prove their love,” said Park.

“We thought there wasn’t going to be an end to our chapter, and this just feels like there’s another chapter. We’re gonna get to live another chapter of our lives together,” said his wife, April Park.

The Parks said their biggest takeaways from this experience are to not take the little things for granted, tell your family you love them, and always get a second, third or even a fourth opinion and never give up.

The Texoma Regional Blood Center is holding blood drives over the next couple weeks for the Parks and other locals getting regular blood transfusions. You can help Paul and others like him by rolling up your sleeve.

Since the beginning of the pandemic blood centers nationwide have seen a desperate need for blood. Like Paul Park, people in Texoma need blood transfusions regularly just to stay alive.

Several transfusion patients partnered with the center to hold blood drives this November.

For every blood donation made in their name, they will get $10 from the center to pay medical bills, with a cap at $500.

Theses drives benefit them financially, and by restocking the blood center’s empty shelves for the rest of the community in need.

These drives will be on the following days:

November 12th at Van Alstyne Middle School for a school employee’s late mother.

November 13th at the Sherman Municipal Ballroom for the late David Daniel who passed away last month from cancer.

November 15th at the Grayson County Courthouse for #TeamHenry, a local 5 year old battling Leukemia.

November 20th is for #TeamPark at the blood center office.

You can find information about these drives and others on the blood center’s website. Texoma Regional Blood Center is open Monday though Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

