New Pho restaurant ready to open in Ardmore

A new restaurant is 10 days away from opening in Ardmore.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new Ardmore restaurant is almost ready to open, serving traditional Vietnamese noodle soup.

It’s called Pho 12 Noodle House and its located on 12 Avenue NW near Rockford Road.

Owner Hoa Ly said she’s just ten days away from serving the community.

“Pho is my traditional food.,” Ly said. “It’s from my mom, my grandma, a long time ago. So now I wanna bring this traditional Vietnamese dish to all the people here.”

Ly said winter is the perfect time to try Pho 12 Noodle House.

“It’s soup and it’s hot,” Ly said. “So I think it’s very good for winter.”

The noodle house will have beef, chicken, and vegetable based broths.

You can check out their Facebook page to watch their progress.

