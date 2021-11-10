Texoma Local
Northbound 75 between Calera, Durant to be shut down, traffic diverted

By Mike Rogers
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - Drivers headed northbound on Highway 75 that pass Chickasaw Road approaching the bridge will only have one way to go on Thursday.

All northbound Highway 75 traffic in the area is going to be shut down and drivers will have to exit onto a newly opened frontage road.

Calera Police Chief Don Hyde says there will be signs posted for drivers headed northbound through the area.

All construction signs and cones will be removed when the new service road opens and drivers will be able to pass through Main Street and make it to South 9th and the Choctaw Casino.

