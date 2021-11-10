Orr family loses everything in house fire

RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - An Orr, Oklahoma family lost everything in a house fire on Friday.

“It’s just a mess,” resident Elizabeth Abshire said. “All my things, gone. Lost everything.”

“It was all plank wood and you know back then that’s the way they built them,” resident Walter Bunch said.

Bunch said he renovated his parents’ century-old home in Orr after they passed away.

Friday night just before 11, it was nothing but flames and ashes.

Bunch, his wife, and his mother-in-law lost a service dog and a litter of kittens in the fire- and everything they owned.

“The fire department is two blocks away,” September Bunch said. “And they couldn’t get here because the fire trucks wouldn’t start.”

But when help did arrive, September Bunch said they came from all over.

“We had plenty of fire trucks here, we had 12 to 15 trucks here, plus the two tankers,” Bunch said. “So we had plenty of help.”

She said that isn’t the only way the community has helped them out.

“I had to call today to get my medication,” Bunch said. “They said, ‘Oh it ain’t due till next week.’ I said ‘Sir, my house burnt, my medicine was in the house.’ He said, ‘Well call me back this evening and we’ll see what we can do.’ It wasn’t even an hour and they were texting me, ‘Your medicine is ready.’”

Abshire said their church has also helped provide for them.

“They got us into the clothes closet for us to get clothes, because it had burned everything,” Abshire said.

Abshire said the pastor even put them up in a hotel for a few nights.

“We’re out of the motel tonight so... we haven’t discussed it yet as to what we’ve got to do today,” Abshire said.

Bunch said he appreciates any help the community can give him-and he’s not letting it get him down.

“Clean up and start all over again,” Bunch said. “It’ll take awhile, but you know it’ll go on.”

If you want to help out the family, a family member put a jar at the Ardmore McDonald’s on Cooper Drive where you can donate money.

You can also reach out to the Ringling Fire Department for other ways to help.

