Plainview ready to start playoffs on home field

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Texas (KXII) - The Plainview Indians will open the post-season at home against Kingfisher.

Thanks to some late season magic, Plainview took over the top seed and the district championship on the final night of the regular season. The Indians needed to beat Pauls Valley on the road last week. They also needed Sulphur to beat Lone Grove to claim the number one seed in the district. All of that happened.

Despite having some key players in and out of the lineup throughout the year, Plainview is finally healthy. The Indians are feeling good about their spot in the bracket.

“I think this sets you up in a good position to be on the right side of the bracket as things go,” Plainview head coach Joe Price said. “Obviously you have to win on a weekly basis, but when you have the possibility to have two home games in the first two rounds, that’s a really big deal. Especially with high school kids, it ends up being a real important situation for your team.”

