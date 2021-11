SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Raising Cane’s opened its first Sherman location inside Sherman Town Center Tuesday.

Dozens lined up for the popular chain’s opening, which was among the most requested eateries come to town in a recent poll.

The fried chicken joint features tenders, fries, Texas toast, and a special Cane’s sauce for dipping.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.