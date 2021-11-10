Severe Thunderstorm Watch til 11 pm

A fast-moving cold front, upper wave and unusually moist air mass mean thunderstorms for Texoma, some severe, this evening. While there is a very low chance for an isolated tornado, strong straight-line winds and hail will be the primary threats. Storms will tend to move east/northeast at 30 to 40 mph and produce very heavy rainfall. Due to their fairly fast movement, big-time flooding is not expected, but roads may briefly flood for an hour or two as the storms pass.

The threat for severe storms should be over by 10 pm west of I-35 and by 1 a.m. in the easternmost sector of the News 12 area.

Remain Weather Aware this evening, the storm pass and we can look forward to sunny, breezy and pleasant weather for Veteran’s Day, and a dry weekend ahead!

Here’s the seven day:

Tonight: 90% Thunderstorms, some severe

Veteran’s Day: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Sunny

Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Sunny, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV