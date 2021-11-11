Texoma Local
Ardmore Salvation Army reopens shelter after months long closure

The Ardmore Salvation Army is now taking overnight guests for the first time in 3 months.
By Kemper Ball
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Salvation Army serves its community in a variety of ways, but earlier this year they were forced to shutdown one of its most important services: the overnight shelter.

“Unfortunately the three months we were closed because due to staffing issues, just unable to keep or retain our staff,” said Ardmore Salvation Army Captain Alan Grimes.

During those months of closure the Salvation Army continued some of its programs including providing free meals five days a week.

However their ability to house guests overnight was missed.

“We’ve had several people that are looking for shelter and they had to go to other locations to find shelter,” Grimes said. “We helped them find some other place to go.”

But on November 1st the shelter reopened to the public.

Since opening they’ve had around 10 guests per night, but they have room for more.

The shelter has separate areas for men and women as well family apartments for guests with children.

They want to help as many people as they can which is why the criteria to be admitted is limited.

“Its a very, what we call, low barrier entry,” Grimes said. “Where even if they don’t have an ID if we can find some information about them at least we can give them a place to stay out of the rain, out of the cold weather.”

All of which works to serve their ultimate goal of long term help.

“They can come in here as a first step into the permanent housing and that’s our long term goal is to get them into permanent housing and they’re able to be self sustaining,” Grimes said.

Shelter beds become available every night at 6 p-m and are first come first serve.

To find out more about donating or volunteer opportunities visit the local Salvation Army Facebook page here.

