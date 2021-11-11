Ardmore Veterans Center honors military members with music, 21 gun salute

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Veterans Center honored America’s uniformed services with music, prayer, and a 21 gun salute on Thursday morning.

Veterans, families of veterans and students from across Southern Oklahoma gathered outside of the center to honor the American heroes who have served and are still serving the country.

Marine veteran Kelly Wilson, who fought in Desert Shield Desert Storm, attended.

“I was quite impressed. It’s heartfelt,” Wilson said.

Wilson said service gave him a brotherhood, and that’s what brought him to the ceremony.

“As a sign of respect for all the other veterans, those who’ve served, those who’ve fallen, those who can’t be with us,” Wilson said.

Students sang the national anthem, played patriotic music, recited poetry honoring veterans, and listened.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Edward Petersen said it’s important for young people to come to these events.

“Where else would they know about the history, for example?” Petersen asked. “The eleventh day, the eleventh hour.”

World War I ended on the eleventh hour of November 11th, 1918.

This Veteran’s Day also marked 100 years since the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was made.

Petersen said the best way to honor veterans’ sacrifices is by being involved in the community and voting.

“Probably the most important one is to vote,” Petersen said. “To be an informed voter. It’s not only a duty, but it’s a responsibility that every citizen has. And we should stress that to people as they turn 18, which is typically when they’re a senior in high school.”

“I think as long as we have veterans and people still take up the call, we’ll remain a free country,” Wilson said.

