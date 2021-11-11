Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ardmore Veterans Center honors military members with music, 21 gun salute

The Ardmore Veterans Center honored America's uniformed services with music, prayer, and a 21...
The Ardmore Veterans Center honored America's uniformed services with music, prayer, and a 21 gun salute on Thursday morning.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Veterans Center honored America’s uniformed services with music, prayer, and a 21 gun salute on Thursday morning.

Veterans, families of veterans and students from across Southern Oklahoma gathered outside of the center to honor the American heroes who have served and are still serving the country.

Marine veteran Kelly Wilson, who fought in Desert Shield Desert Storm, attended.

“I was quite impressed. It’s heartfelt,” Wilson said.

Wilson said service gave him a brotherhood, and that’s what brought him to the ceremony.

“As a sign of respect for all the other veterans, those who’ve served, those who’ve fallen, those who can’t be with us,” Wilson said.

Students sang the national anthem, played patriotic music, recited poetry honoring veterans, and listened.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Edward Petersen said it’s important for young people to come to these events.

“Where else would they know about the history, for example?” Petersen asked. “The eleventh day, the eleventh hour.”

World War I ended on the eleventh hour of November 11th, 1918.

This Veteran’s Day also marked 100 years since the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was made.

Petersen said the best way to honor veterans’ sacrifices is by being involved in the community and voting.

“Probably the most important one is to vote,” Petersen said. “To be an informed voter. It’s not only a duty, but it’s a responsibility that every citizen has. And we should stress that to people as they turn 18, which is typically when they’re a senior in high school.”

“I think as long as we have veterans and people still take up the call, we’ll remain a free country,” Wilson said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Carley Price
Honey Grove teacher/coach arrested for improper relationship with student, online solicitation, child porn
Instead of the usual lunch buzz at Abby’s Restaurant this week, locals found the lights out,...
Howe restaurant temporarily closes after owner stabbed
The popular chicken joint opened its first Sherman location Tuesday at the Sherman Town Center.
Raising Cane’s opens in Sherman
Northbound 75 between Calera, Durant to be shut down, traffic diverted.
Northbound 75 between Calera, Durant to be shut down, traffic diverted
An iconic Ardmore western wear store is retiring after 42 years.
Beane Western Wear closes after 42 years

Latest News

An iconic Ardmore western wear store is retiring after 42 years.
Beane Western Wear closes after 42 years
With the nation honoring its veterans Thursday, one Texoma World War II veteran is reflecting...
Texoma World War II vet reflects on service, sacrifices
Henry Marroquin was declared winner Wednesday after a recount revealed he won by four votes.
Marroquin wins Sherman council seat after recount
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is directing the Department of Health to stop issuing birth...
Oklahoma governor orders end to nonbinary birth certificates