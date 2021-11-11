Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Judge orders halt to Texas mask mandate ban in schools

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates...
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates in the state's schools.(WMBF)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas’ ban on mask mandates in the state’s schools.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students’ access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group Disabled Rights Texas argued that Abbott’s ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Yeakel prohibited Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from suing school districts that require students to wear masks as a safety measure. Paxton already had sued 15 school districts to overturn those local mask mandates.

“Governor Abbott’s executive order clearly violates federal law, and Attorney General Paxton’s enforcement of the order against school districts is now stopped,” Kym Davis Johnson of Disability Rights Texas said in a statement. “As the court found, Texas is not above federal law, and state officials cannot prevent school districts from providing accommodations to students who are especially vulnerable to the risks of COVID-19.”

Messages seeking comment from Abbott’s and Paxton’s offices were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Carley Price
Honey Grove teacher/coach arrested for improper relationship with student, online solicitation, child porn
Instead of the usual lunch buzz at Abby’s Restaurant this week, locals found the lights out,...
Howe restaurant temporarily closes after owner stabbed
The popular chicken joint opened its first Sherman location Tuesday at the Sherman Town Center.
Raising Cane’s opens in Sherman
Northbound 75 between Calera, Durant to be shut down, traffic diverted.
Northbound 75 between Calera, Durant to be shut down, traffic diverted
An iconic Ardmore western wear store is retiring after 42 years.
Beane Western Wear closes after 42 years

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
TMC Medical Minutes-Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
There are concerns about kids' COVID cases on the rise, vaccine inequity and the risk of...
COVID vaccinations for kids ramp up but other threats, including measles, loom
TMC Medical Minutes-Drug-Induced Liver Injury