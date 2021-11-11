Marroquin wins Sherman council seat after recount
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After a recount of the votes Wednesday, local business owner Henry Marroquin was declared winner of Sherman’s at-large, place 1 city council seat.
Marroquin’s opponent, former Sherman councilman Kevin Couch, requested a recount after last week’s results showed Marroquin winning by less than ten votes.
After the recount, Marroquin still had four more votes than Couch.
David Plyer was re-elected mayor and Juston Dobbs won the other open at-large council seat last week.
