Marroquin wins Sherman council seat after recount

Henry Marroquin was declared winner Wednesday after a recount revealed he won by four votes.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After a recount of the votes Wednesday, local business owner Henry Marroquin was declared winner of Sherman’s at-large, place 1 city council seat.

Marroquin’s opponent, former Sherman councilman Kevin Couch, requested a recount after last week’s results showed Marroquin winning by less than ten votes.

After the recount, Marroquin still had four more votes than Couch.

David Plyer was re-elected mayor and Juston Dobbs won the other open at-large council seat last week.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

