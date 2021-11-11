Texoma Local
Open college signing period begins in Texoma

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The open signing period began for college sports with a huge turnout for Texoma area athletes.

Local signings:

Van Alstyne (Justus Hill, Kelsie Adams, JJ Boling and Mathew Crawford)

Denison (Ashlinn Hamilton and Jewell Hiberd)

Gunter (Rhyan Pogue, Hayden Fox, Shea Pruitt and Trey Oblas)

Chisum (Hannah Ford)

Melissa (Briley Bowen, Lacy Hurst, Anna Blankenship and Chelsea George)

Muenster (Cody Hill)

Silo (Lexi McDonald, Shaylin Midgely and Christina Clark)

Pilot Point (Alyssa David)

Plainview (Taryn Martin and River Eubanks)

Madill (Isabel Sanchez)

Durant (Jessica Odom)

