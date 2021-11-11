Sunny Days, Chilly Nights
Rain leaves the forecast for the weekend
A cold front sweeping through and high pressure building in behind it offer up some fine weather for Texoma the next few days, although we’ll have gusty wind to deal with.
Expect mostly sunny and breezy for Veteran’s Day with highs seasonably cool in the mid 60s, winds ease by afternoon. A secondary surge of cooler air arrives Friday so this will be a rather windy day with gusts up to 30 mph possible. The coldest morning of the season arrives on Saturday as temperatures “crater” under clear skies Friday night. A light freeze is possible, or at least some more of that frost.
Southerly winds return early next week with unseasonably warm temperatures and very strong winds by Tuesday. A cold front arrives mid-week with our next chance of rain.
Here’s the seven day:
Tonight: Breezy and cooler
Veteran’s Day: Mostly sunny
Friday: Mostly sunny
Saturday: Sunny
Sunday: Sunny
Monday: Sunny
Tuesday: Sunny, windy
Wednesday: 20% Showers, windy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV