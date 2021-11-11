Sunny Days, Chilly Nights

Texoma Local
Rain leaves the forecast for the weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A cold front sweeping through and high pressure building in behind it offer up some fine weather for Texoma the next few days, although we’ll have gusty wind to deal with.

Expect mostly sunny and breezy for Veteran’s Day with highs seasonably cool in the mid 60s, winds ease by afternoon. A secondary surge of cooler air arrives Friday so this will be a rather windy day with gusts up to 30 mph possible. The coldest morning of the season arrives on Saturday as temperatures “crater” under clear skies Friday night. A light freeze is possible, or at least some more of that frost.

Southerly winds return early next week with unseasonably warm temperatures and very strong winds by Tuesday. A cold front arrives mid-week with our next chance of rain.

Here’s the seven day:

Tonight: Breezy and cooler

Veteran’s Day: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Sunny

Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Sunny, windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

