Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Texoma World War II vet reflects on service, sacrifices

With the nation honoring its veterans Thursday, one Texoma World War II veteran is reflecting...
With the nation honoring its veterans Thursday, one Texoma World War II veteran is reflecting on his time served.(KXII)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With the nation honoring its veterans Thursday, one Texoma World War II veteran is reflecting on his time served.

Now 96 years old, Robert Hyndes of Van Alstyne says answering the call to serve his country was not a hard decision.

“I was 17 here in the United States and I knew I would be probably drafted when I was 18, so I decided to go ahead and join and not be drafted,” Hyndes said. “My father was on the draft board, so I didn’t want him to have trouble with me not being in the service.”

In 1943, Hyndes boarded a ship in San Francisco and sailed across the world to New Guinea. He eventually would go to serve in the Philippines, where he says the Japanese fought a guerilla-style war.

“I was shot several times and I was in the hospital there for about three months and then I went back to the 43rd Division.”

Almost every night, Hyndes said he and another soldier would dig a foxhole, a circle in the ground that they slept in to try to stay safe as the war continued.

“And then we had the hand grenades that the Japs were throwing at us in our foxholes and then we had injuries in those foxholes from the things they threw in there and exploded.”

Hyndes also went to Japan with the occupation troops. Now many years later, he’s a decorated war veteran.

Among his awards are a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. But this Veterans Day, he’s counting his blessings and remembering his fellow soldiers who can’t celebrate with him.

“I was just very fortunate to stay alive, I guess, because many boys were killed when I was in the service.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Carley Price
Honey Grove teacher/coach arrested for improper relationship with student, online solicitation, child porn
Instead of the usual lunch buzz at Abby’s Restaurant this week, locals found the lights out,...
Howe restaurant temporarily closes after owner stabbed
The popular chicken joint opened its first Sherman location Tuesday at the Sherman Town Center.
Raising Cane’s opens in Sherman
Northbound 75 between Calera, Durant to be shut down, traffic diverted.
Northbound 75 between Calera, Durant to be shut down, traffic diverted
An iconic Ardmore western wear store is retiring after 42 years.
Beane Western Wear closes after 42 years

Latest News

Henry Marroquin was declared winner Wednesday after a recount revealed he won by four votes.
Marroquin wins Sherman council seat after recount
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is directing the Department of Health to stop issuing birth...
Oklahoma governor orders end to nonbinary birth certificates
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates...
Judge orders halt to Texas mask mandate ban in schools
The Ardmore Salvation Army is now taking overnight guests for the first time in 3 months.
Ardmore Salvation Army reopens shelter after months long closure