Texoma World War II vet reflects on service, sacrifices

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With the nation honoring its veterans Thursday, one Texoma World War II veteran is reflecting on his time served.

Now 96 years old, Robert Hyndes of Van Alstyne says answering the call to serve his country was not a hard decision.

“I was 17 here in the United States and I knew I would be probably drafted when I was 18, so I decided to go ahead and join and not be drafted,” Hyndes said. “My father was on the draft board, so I didn’t want him to have trouble with me not being in the service.”

In 1943, Hyndes boarded a ship in San Francisco and sailed across the world to New Guinea. He eventually would go to serve in the Philippines, where he says the Japanese fought a guerilla-style war.

“I was shot several times and I was in the hospital there for about three months and then I went back to the 43rd Division.”

Almost every night, Hyndes said he and another soldier would dig a foxhole, a circle in the ground that they slept in to try to stay safe as the war continued.

“And then we had the hand grenades that the Japs were throwing at us in our foxholes and then we had injuries in those foxholes from the things they threw in there and exploded.”

Hyndes also went to Japan with the occupation troops. Now many years later, he’s a decorated war veteran.

Among his awards are a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. But this Veterans Day, he’s counting his blessings and remembering his fellow soldiers who can’t celebrate with him.

“I was just very fortunate to stay alive, I guess, because many boys were killed when I was in the service.”

