Windy Friday, First Freeze Saturday

Water vapor imagery shows the deep trough that pushed our cold front through now well to the northeast. We’ll have a second system dive southward Friday morning but all it will do is push a dry cold front through, and kick up some gusty Friday winds. The very dry air mass behind it will allow for significant potential for our first freeze of this fall season on Saturday morning.

The steering winds become very flat in a west-to-east fashion by Sunday and through the middle of next week, making for much above normal temperatures as southerly winds return. Temperatures may push 80 degrees in a few spots Tuesday or Wednesday. It will also be very windy those two days.

Another front slides in later next week bringing just a small chance of rain, in the meantime, expect no rain from Friday through early next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy

Saturday: Sunny Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, windy

Thursday: 20% Showers, cooler

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV