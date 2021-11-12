Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

100,000 lbs. of chicken patties recalled for potential contamination

Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.
Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Trader Joe’s is recalling about 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that the chicken might be contaminated with materials, including pieces of bone.

The items affected are two dozen frozen chicken products: Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

Both products were sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide and produced between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29.

The USDA says the recall comes after a number of consumers complained about finding bones in the patties.

There are no reports, however, of anyone being hurt or becoming sick.

Customers are encouraged to throw the products away or return them to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sister of the Broken Arrow man shot by Durant Police after a vehicle pursuit around 1:30 am...
Man shot by Durant Police after chase in ‘very critical condition’
Booking photo of Carley Price
Honey Grove teacher/coach arrested for improper relationship with student, online solicitation, child porn
Northbound 75 between Calera, Durant to be shut down, traffic diverted.
Northbound 75 between Calera, Durant to be shut down, traffic diverted
An iconic Ardmore western wear store is retiring after 42 years.
Beane Western Wear closes after 42 years
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is directing the Department of Health to stop issuing birth...
Oklahoma governor orders end to nonbinary birth certificates

Latest News

FILE — Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino arrives at Bayport-Blue Point High School to vote, in...
New York man arrested after death threat to GOP congressman
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden-Xi set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions
Sherman man charged with intoxicated manslaughter after April motorcycle crash.
Sherman man charged with intoxicated manslaughter after April motorcycle crash
Grayson County woman charged with attempted murder, agg. assault.
Grayson County woman charged with attempted murder, agg. assault