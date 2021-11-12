90 person congregation raises $22,000 for Grayson Crisis Center

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Tis the season of giving, The Grayson Crisis Center is receiving the gift of financial donations this month.

After 3 years of collecting donations, First Christian Church Van Alstyne is donating $22,000 to the Grayson Crisis Center.

The church knew about this for a while, but executive director of the Crisis Center, Shelli Shields, just found out about this last Friday.

“Pastor Doug said he just wanted to let me know that the Church had voted and we would be receiving the financial gift of $22,000,” Shields said.

3 years ago, a member of the Grayson Crisis Center came to speak at First Christian Church in Van Alstyne, not knowing they would soon be picked to be one of the missions for the Church’s vision campaign.

“After looking at several local agencies, we felt like the Grayson County Crisis Center is a great organization and are filling a tremendous need in our county and our members just felt called to come alongside them and help them in however we could,” Pastor Doug said.

First Christian Church had an original goal of $150,000 to raise in their three year mark, but they went far beyond that.

The 90 person congregation raised $226,000.

“Well I’m really proud of our Church they are very generous and have done great in terms of their giving,” Pastor Doug said.

Once the congregation voted to give the crisis center part of their funds, Pastor Doug met with Shields to talk about the top needs they would use the money for.

“It came at a really good time and we have a lot of needs within some of these new programs that we are building and some of the funding from start up programs we have funding for and start up programs that money doesn’t always come through year after year so I know this is mission driven and the work will be seen through the donation they’re giving,” Shields said.

Shields said donations like this will continue to grow their program and help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“It’s a real need in any county but in our county this is the one agency that’s trying to meet that need and the need is tremendous,” Pastor Doug said.

“It’s the best thing a call like that that you can get is to know that the work that we do everyday is seen and valued ... to celebrate something like this is huge,” Shields said.

The Grayson Crisis Center will get the check later this month.

