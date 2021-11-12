A+ Athlete: Sydney Bowers, Colbert

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) -This week’s A+ Athlete is Sydney Bowers from Colbert High School.

Sydney has a 3.8 GPA while taking AP classes. Throughout her time in high school, Sydney has taken part in various leadership roles, including Junior and Senior class president. She is also the treasurer of the student council and a member of the Colbert Honor Society.

”Academics, that’s going to stick with you for the rest of your life,” said Sydney, A+ Athlete. “Obviously one day you will not be able to be able to play sports. I just want to be the best I can be.”

”Sydney is one of the most motivated kids I’ve ever taught. Anything she’s asked to do, she’s going to give her best,” said Darlene Davis, Colbert English teacher and basketball coach. “I don’t think there’s been a time in the classroom or on the court or as a leader in the school, that she has said no when she’s been asked to step up and do something.”

On the playing field, Sydney is a multi-sport athlete. She is a member of the Lady Leopards basketball, softball, cross country, and cheer teams. She has earned All-Conference honors in basketball and softball and taken home numerous medals in cross country.

”She wants to be the best at everything that she does,” said Colbert Cross Country coach Kim Rowland. “Sydney’s a leader, she’s very vocal. She’s always going to be the one that will pick them up, her teammates. She’ll lift them up. Anything that she needs to do she’s going to do it. If you ask her to do something, she’ll take care of it.”

”If you’re constantly studying and work really hard for something, at the end you’re going to succeed. So it kind of shows that practice does get you somewhere,” said Sydney. “So if you constantly practice and give it your all during practice, in the game it’s going to play out how you want it to be.”

