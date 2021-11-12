Beyond Brotherhood holding Thanksgiving food drive for veterans

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Veterans day is meant to honor those who served in our nations armed forces, but many who served need more than honor, they need help.

In 2017 Andy Pannell helped start the Sulphur based non profit group Beyond Brotherhood to provide some of that assistance.

“Every veteran has a different need we built handicap ramps,” Pannell said. “We’ll provide food, we’ll help pay bills we’ll do whatever we have to do to keep veterans off the streets.”

As the holiday season approaches many veterans don’t have the means to provide a thanksgiving meal for their families.

Which is why Beyond Brotherhood started the Fill the Ruck food drive.

“We go out there and sit outside of different grocery stores and we tell them what our mission is, trying to get these families fed,” Pannell said.

The group will be posted outside of the Sulphur Sooner Foods on Saturday morning.

They will move to the Davis Sooner Foods the following Sunday.

“We’ll have a list outside of the grocery stores we’re setting up at, there will be a list saying this is what we need the most, Pannell said.

They’re asking for traditional thanksgiving food items like stuffing and vegetables.

Financial donations will be used to buy turkeys and hams.

16 veteran families in the area will receive these donations, however few of those veterans are the ones who asked for it.

“99% of the time that we’re contacted its not the veteran that contacts us,” Pannell said. “Its the neighbor, its the best friend, the sister, the mom, the dad cause veterans are real prideful people and they don’t want people knowing they’re down on their luck.”

Beyond Brotherhood will be at grocery stores from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this weekend.

If you miss them and still want to donate message the groups Facebook page and they will come pick up your donation

