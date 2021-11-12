Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Grayson County woman charged with attempted murder, agg. assault

Grayson County woman charged with attempted murder, agg. assault.
Grayson County woman charged with attempted murder, agg. assault.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A woman arrested last month has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.

Patty Ann Armstrong, 57, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and booked into the Grayson County Jail Tuesday after beating a family member, Charley Armstrong, with a cane, causing serious bodily injury back on March 27, 2020.

Armstrong was apprehended by members of United States Marshal Service Eastern Oklahoma Fugitive Task Force, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

In all, Armstrong faces charges of attempted murder, injuring an elderly person with intent to cause serious bodily injury and assault.

No bond has been set for Armstrong.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sister of the Broken Arrow man shot by Durant Police after a vehicle pursuit around 1:30 am...
Man shot by Durant Police after chase in ‘very critical condition’
Booking photo of Carley Price
Honey Grove teacher/coach arrested for improper relationship with student, online solicitation, child porn
Northbound 75 between Calera, Durant to be shut down, traffic diverted.
Northbound 75 between Calera, Durant to be shut down, traffic diverted
An iconic Ardmore western wear store is retiring after 42 years.
Beane Western Wear closes after 42 years
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is directing the Department of Health to stop issuing birth...
Oklahoma governor orders end to nonbinary birth certificates

Latest News

Sherman man charged with intoxicated manslaughter after April motorcycle crash.
Sherman man charged with intoxicated manslaughter after April motorcycle crash
90 person congregation raises $22,000 for the Grayson Crisis Center
90 person congregation raises $22,000 for Grayson Crisis Center
The Sulphur based non-profit group Beyond Brothers is holding a Thanksgiving food drive for...
Beyond Brotherhood holding Thanksgiving food drive for veterans
The sister of the Broken Arrow man shot by Durant Police after a vehicle pursuit around 1:30 am...
Man shot by Durant Police after chase in ‘very critical condition’