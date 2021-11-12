Grayson County woman charged with attempted murder, agg. assault.

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A woman arrested last month has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.

Patty Ann Armstrong, 57, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and booked into the Grayson County Jail Tuesday after beating a family member, Charley Armstrong, with a cane, causing serious bodily injury back on March 27, 2020.

Armstrong was apprehended by members of United States Marshal Service Eastern Oklahoma Fugitive Task Force, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

In all, Armstrong faces charges of attempted murder, injuring an elderly person with intent to cause serious bodily injury and assault.

No bond has been set for Armstrong.

