Man shot by Durant Police after chase in ‘very critical condition’

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The sister of the Broken Arrow man shot by Durant Police after a vehicle pursuit around 1:30 am Monday said he is “stable, but in very critical condition.”

“Right now we’re taking care of him and doing everything we can possible for his care,” said Andi Goodnight, Blake Adair’s sister. “We’re keeping in close contact with doctors but we want answers.”

Durant Police responded to a domestic call around that time that turned into a pursuit. They chased Adair to an area south of 9th Street near the Choctaw Casino when he drove over a spike strip in the road.

Police said Adair had a gun on him when he got out of the vehicle and Adair’s family says he was shot seven times. Police said the officers fired their weapons with fear that their lives and others were in danger.

Adair was shot two times in the abdomen, he was shot in the upper left shoulder, shot 2 times in the left arm and one time in the left hand/wrist area

“He’s very well liked, he would give you the shirt off his back to a stranger,” Goodnight said. “He’s so much fun and a great person all around.”

Adair is a father, grandfather and a native Cherokee. He has not been formally charged with any crime related to the shooting that took place on Monday.

Because of the McGirt Supreme Court ruling, since Adair is Native American and was shot on tribal land the FBI has taken over the investigation.

“Our hearts are hurting extremely bad and we’re just wanting to know answers,” Goodnight said. “We can’t lose him.”

Goodnight says they have requested reports and body camera footage from law enforcement from that night.

She and family are now alternating shifts of who stays by his side as he recovers in the hospital.

“I’m really not sure if that excessive force was warranted,” Goodnight said. “And for the critical condition that he’s going to be in is going to be a very long road for our family.”

The family says they need questions answered: where and if a domestic incident occurred, and why Adair was shot multiple times?

His family says it’s becoming very uncertain day-to-day if he will survive his injuries.

