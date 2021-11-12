Saturday Morning Freeze, Warmer Next Week
Heavy frost also expected
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all of the News 12 viewing area through mid-morning Saturday, this will be the coldest night since last March.
It’s a classic set-up for the first freeze of the season. First, super-dry air is in place, and even drier air is flowing in from the north. Second, wind will be nearly calm late tonight and Saturday morning. Lastly, crystal clear, beautiful skies!
Sunshine and southerly winds begin a warming trend Saturday, we’ll be into the 70s by Monday and unfortunately it will also become very windy with gusts to 35 mph early to mid-week.
There’s just low rain chances with a couple of fairly weak cold front mid to late next week. No major rainfall is in the cards for a while.
Here’s the seven day:
Saturday: Sunny
Sunday: Sunny
Monday: Sunny and windy
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very windy
Wednesday: 20% Showers as a front passes, very windy
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: 10% Showers as a front approaches
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV