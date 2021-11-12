Texoma Local
Saturday Morning Freeze, Warmer Next Week

Heavy frost also expected
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all of the News 12 viewing area through mid-morning Saturday, this will be the coldest night since last March.

It’s a classic set-up for the first freeze of the season. First, super-dry air is in place, and even drier air is flowing in from the north. Second, wind will be nearly calm late tonight and Saturday morning. Lastly, crystal clear, beautiful skies!

Sunshine and southerly winds begin a warming trend Saturday, we’ll be into the 70s by Monday and unfortunately it will also become very windy with gusts to 35 mph early to mid-week.

There’s just low rain chances with a couple of fairly weak cold front mid to late next week. No major rainfall is in the cards for a while.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  Sunny

Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Sunny and windy

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers as a front passes, very windy

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday:  10% Showers as a front approaches

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

