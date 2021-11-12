Sherman man charged with intoxicated manslaughter after April motorcycle crash.

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter after he crashed his motorcycle drunk, killing his passenger back in April.

Around 11:30 p.m. on April 10 while on FM 692, Staci Ludlow, 30, was riding on the back of a motorcycle driven by a Joshua Wyatt, 29, when they hit the curb while driving on wet roads.

DPS said that neither one of them were wearing a helmet and that they were traveling at unsafe speeds. Ludlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wyatt was also charged with speeding 10 percent or more above the posted limit at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.