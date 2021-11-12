Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Striper guide hosts fishing tournament in honor of local veterans

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pottsboro, Texas (KXII) - There’s almost no shortage of parades, ceremonies, and events this Veterans Day, but one group is doing something a little different by taking their celebration to the water.

“Anybody can have a parade, but who gets to go fishing on Veterans Day and have a tournament, have a good lunch?” said Bill Carey with Striper Express. “What can you say? It’s fun.”

For more than 20 years, Bill Carey has brought a group of veterans together to cast their lines out into Lake Texoma.

He said more than fifty veterans attended this year, and some came for the very first time.

“I can remember coming back [from service],” said Bob Wiley, an Airforce veteran. “I was in Thailand during the Vietnam War and getting spit at. Now, it’s a pleasure, and all the time, people say when they know you’re a vet, ‘thanks for your service, thanks for your service.’ It’s nice to be appreciated, that’s for sure.”

Each got a chance to compete for the biggest fish, and everyone got a home-cooked meal.

“A lot of time, people forget about the people serving overseas and the people who died for their country, and so it feels good when people give back and say thank you,” said Michael Moody, a Navy veteran.

And, after two decades of watching the tournament bring joy to veterans, Carey doesn’t plan on stopping the tradition anytime soon.

“One of the most moving moments was a guy who said, ‘I shouldn’t even be here.’,” said Carey. “Agent Orange just ravished his body, and he wasn’t here the next year. It’s just satisfying to do this for these people.”

Carey said they would start taking reservations for next year’s Veterans Day tournament in January.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Carley Price
Honey Grove teacher/coach arrested for improper relationship with student, online solicitation, child porn
Instead of the usual lunch buzz at Abby’s Restaurant this week, locals found the lights out,...
Howe restaurant temporarily closes after owner stabbed
The popular chicken joint opened its first Sherman location Tuesday at the Sherman Town Center.
Raising Cane’s opens in Sherman
Northbound 75 between Calera, Durant to be shut down, traffic diverted.
Northbound 75 between Calera, Durant to be shut down, traffic diverted
An iconic Ardmore western wear store is retiring after 42 years.
Beane Western Wear closes after 42 years

Latest News

The sister of the Broken Arrow man shot by Durant Police after a vehicle pursuit around 1:30 am...
Man shot by Durant Police after chase in ‘very critical condition’
The Ardmore Veterans Center honored America’s uniformed services with music, prayer, and a 21...
Ardmore Veterans Center honors military members with music, 21 gun salute
The Ardmore Veterans Center honored America's uniformed services with music, prayer, and a 21...
Ardmore Veterans Center honors military members with music, 21 gun salute
An iconic Ardmore western wear store is retiring after 42 years.
Beane Western Wear closes after 42 years