Families of Ardmore murder victims celebrate justice on four year anniversary

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Earlier this year Carlton Franklin plead guilty to the brutal murders of Karli Clearman and Justin Sullivan.

Today, just after the anniversary of the crime, which took place on November 11th, 2017, family and friends of Karli and Justin gathered to honor them.

“We came to remember them,” said Karli’s mother Stephanie Wynns. “We finally got justice. We wanted to just get together and tell everybody thank you for their support through all this.”

The verdict came late last month.

The families say in the 4 years of waiting they felt powerless, like Karli and Justin would never see justice.

“Family and friends have been very important the last 4 years,” said Justin’s mother Kenya Dindy.

“Cause when we couldn’t hold ourselves up they held us up,” Wynns continued.

The group gathered in Central Park to release balloons into the sky in honor of their lost loved ones.

Each balloon had a message, “we got justice,” with Karli and Justin’s names.

The families say letting go of the balloons lifted the weight of 4 years off their shoulders.

“Just a little bit of peace where we did it,” Dindy said. “We fought a hard fight together and we made it through.”

Detective Phil Sheppard from the Ardmore police department who worked on this case also attended the event.

Both families thanked the work of the APD and district attorneys that helped lead to this moment.

A moment that brings some closure to a difficult fight.

“I feel like they can rest now, we can rest, I can rest,” Wynns said. “Because for a long time I didn’t feel like I was doing enough and now I feel like I can rest.”

