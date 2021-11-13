FBI investigating reported bank robbery in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) -Ardmore police and the FBI are investigating reports of a robbery at American Nation Bank on Commerce Street in Ardmore.

The initial call came in around 4:15 p.m Friday afternoon.

Several unmarked law enforcement vehicles were spotted surrounding the entrance of the bank.

News 12′s crew on the scene also witnessed investigators canvassing the perimeter of the building.

No one has been able to confirm whether or not an actual robbery happened there so far.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

